A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was called to East Huntspill to tackle a car blaze.

Firefighters were sent to Church Road in the village on Friday evening (April 26th), as pictured here, where a BMW was on fire.

A Burnham-On-Sea fire station spokesperson confirmed: “The fire started in the boot battery area, causing 100% damage to the boot area.”

“One pump from Burnham extinguished the fire with a hose reel jet. The cause was confirmed as accidental.”