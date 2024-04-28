6.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Apr 29, 2024
News

New car park opens in Brean to reduce parking issues at peak times during tourist season

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A new car park is set to open in Brean later this week to alleviate parking issues at peak times over the busy tourist season.

The owner of a field next to Brean Down won planning permission from Somerset Council to convert the land into a car parking area, pictured here.

Brean Farm owner Richard Bigwood confirmed to Burnham-On-Sea.com that he hopes to open the new facilities this coming weekend in time for the first May Bank Holiday.

The field is located opposite the National Trust’s car park and is also close to the Bird Gardens parking area. Both are often at capacity during the holiday season, with the beach just a short walk away.

The planning application was given consent in 2023 despite some local concerns about potential traffic congestion and noise.

The new car park will only be used between dawn and dusk and will not be used for overnight parking. Parking will cost £6 per day using phone payments.

