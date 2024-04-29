Rubbish collections in Burnham and Highbridge are set to change over the May bank holiday periods.
During the weeks of Monday May 6th and Monday May 27th collections of recycling, refuse and garden waste will be one day later than usual.
A Somerset Council spokesman says: “If your recycling and/or refuse is usually collected on a Monday, then it will be collected on a Tuesday, if your usual day is a Tuesday it will be collected on a Wednesday and so on.”
All 16 recycling sites will be open as usual at weekends, 9am to 4pm, and, if opening on a Monday is part of their normal opening pattern, they will be open on both Bank Holiday Mondays (May 6 and May 27), from 9am to 6pm.
For more details, see: www.somerset.gov.uk/recycling-collections