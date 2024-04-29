Rubbish collections in Burnham and Highbridge are set to change over the May bank holiday periods.

During the weeks of Monday May 6th and Monday May 27th collections of recycling, refuse and garden waste will be one day later than usual.

A Somerset Council spokesman says: “If your recycling and/or refuse is usually collected on a Monday, then it will be collected on a Tuesday, if your usual day is a Tuesday it will be collected on a Wednesday and so on.”

“This includes collections that would usually take place on Friday May 10th and Friday May 31st taking place on Saturday May 11th and Saturday June 1st respectively with waste collections a day later a higher volume of waste is likely.”