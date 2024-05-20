Burnham resident praises optician after eye cancer diagnosis led to crucial treatment

A Burnham-On-Sea woman has praised a town optician after a simple eye test led to a cancer diagnosis, enabling vital treatment to get underway.

Carol Hampton was diagnosed with ocular melanoma, a tumour behind the left iris, last November and she had treatment over the winter.

”I will not know until the end of this year if treatment has been successful but if I hadn’t booked an eye test and paid the extra, my outcome would be very different,” says Carol.

”Nearly five months on, I will always be grateful to our local Specsavers in Burnham-On-Sea, also to Musgrove Hospital, Moorfields Hospital and the Beacon Centre.”

She adds: “Life changes with a cancer diagnosis but staying positive, focused and motivated while looking after yourself physically and mentally, spending lots of time with family and friends, all help your wellbeing.”

”I’m back to work and have joined a new walking/running group, Yellow Brick Road, who have been instrumental in my mental health and physical well-being. I am running again, although much slower and shorter distances, but I’ve set myself goals, moving up the step ladder slowly.”

Carol says she has simple advice for local residents: “Currently a high street optician are advertising ocular imaging eye health and conditions – please take this opportunity and book if you are due an eye test. Don’t put off tomorrow what can be done today.”