Burnham fundraisers complete 1,500 mile road trip to Spain for school

Four intrepid fundraisers from Burnham-On-Sea have completed a 1,500 mile road trip to Spain this month for a local school.

Ross Macbeth, Neil Greenwood, Ian Hannis and Gavin Ward had spent weeks preparing their 23-year-old Renault Scenic for the ‘Benidorm Or Bust’ event.

The annual event saw around 50 cars travelling from the UK through France and Spain, ending up in Benidorm where they got an official welcome from the town’s Mayor.

They set off from Burnham-On-Sea last Tuesday (May 14th) and headed to Dover before crossing France and Spain, taking turns to drive, before reaching Benidorm on Saturday (May 18th).

Ross told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “None of us has had done something like this before so there was a mixture of excitement and intrepidation!”

“There were no mishaps with the car and we enjoyed some stunning views and scenery along the way.”

He adds that the event raised more than £1,500 for Brent Knoll School. “Several of us have children at Brent Knoll School, so the money has gone to the school to help it buy new IT equipment.”