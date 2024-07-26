11.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Jul 27, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: Riverside Holiday Village near Burnham hosts successful Penny Party in the...
News

PHOTOS: Riverside Holiday Village near Burnham hosts successful Penny Party in the Park

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Hundreds of people headed to Riverside Holiday Village near Burnham-On-Sea on Thursday (July 25th) when it held a successful Penny Party in the Park.

The fun day at the holiday park in Bleadon, between Burnham and Weston, saw a line-up of entertainment and attractions laid on for families with enntry just one penny.

Spokeswoman Kim Boyd said: “It was a fantastic day, with around 600 people attending! Everyone looked as though they were having a great time and we’ve received lots of positive feedback.”

“It’s been a fantastic opportunity for us to engage with the local community and we hope that everyone will be back to get involved with more of our events and activities.”

Previous article
Motorists clocked at over 70mph on Burnham-On-Sea speed device
Next article
New TV documentary filmed locally features Highbridge bigfoot enthusiast

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
few clouds
11.6 ° C
13.8 °
9.9 °
90 %
0.5kmh
18 %
Sat
18 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
24 °
Tue
24 °
Wed
22 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com