PHOTOS: Riverside Holiday Village near Burnham hosts successful Penny Party in the Park

Hundreds of people headed to Riverside Holiday Village near Burnham-On-Sea on Thursday (July 25th) when it held a successful Penny Party in the Park.

The fun day at the holiday park in Bleadon, between Burnham and Weston, saw a line-up of entertainment and attractions laid on for families with enntry just one penny.

Spokeswoman Kim Boyd said: “It was a fantastic day, with around 600 people attending! Everyone looked as though they were having a great time and we’ve received lots of positive feedback.”

“It’s been a fantastic opportunity for us to engage with the local community and we hope that everyone will be back to get involved with more of our events and activities.”