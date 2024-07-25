Motorists clocked at over 70mph on Burnham-On-Sea speed device

Speeds of over 70mph have been clocked on a new speed indicator device installed on a busy roadside in Burnham-On-Sea as part of a council campaign to reduce speeding and increase safety.

Speed indicator devices (SIDs) have been installed along Burnham’s Love Lane and Stoddens Road in the latest intiative.

Burnham and Highbridge Town-Council say the devices, which flash up the speed of passing vehicles with a green or red message depending on whether the speed limit has been exceeded, are being used to raise awareness of speed.

The first data from the devices has been issued by the council this week and it shows the vast majority of drivers are adhering to speed limits.

The average speed of incoming vehicles was 26.7mph while outgoing speeds were 28.4mph during the two week period.

98.7% of incoming traffic travelled at less than 40mph. However, three vehicles were clocked at 66-70mph and three vehicles were recorded at between 71-75mph.

97.5% of outgoing traffic travelled at less than 40mph. However, eleven vehicles were clocked at 66-70mph and nine vehicles were recorded at between 71-75mph.

Cllr Lesley Millard said at a meeting this week that the data is “largely positive” and she said the devices are making drivers think about their speed and keeping it at a minimum.

The Town Council will pass on the data to Burnham-On-Sea Police and extra mobile speed enforcement checks may be undertaken as a result. In 2021, we reported here that speeds of 100mph had been clocked along the Frank Foley Parkway.

The council also said this week that a Speed Indicator Device on Burnham seafront damaged by vandals was recently sent off to a supplier to see if it could be repaired, however the cost of the repair would be £427.64. The council said that its insurance excess makes it uneconomical to use the insurance, so the cost has been taken from general funds.