Thieves steal valuables in garage break-in, prompting warning in Burnham area

Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area have been urged to be extra vigilant after a late night garage break-in.

Thieves gained entry to the building in Burton Row, Brent Knoll on Wednesday night (July 24th) and stole valuables.

The resident says: “Our shed was broken into last night, the thieves taking our Stihl strimmers and Stihl chainsaw amongst other things.”

“The thieves removed the alarm system, cut through the padlocks both outside and inside the shed, which secured the items. We are keen to give local residents the heads up to be extra vigilant.”

Anyone with information or is offered the equipment should call Burnham-On-Sea Police on 101.