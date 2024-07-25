15.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jul 26, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsThieves steal valuables in garage break-in, prompting warning in Burnham area
News

Thieves steal valuables in garage break-in, prompting warning in Burnham area

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area have been urged to be extra vigilant after a late night garage break-in.

Thieves gained entry to the building in Burton Row, Brent Knoll on Wednesday night (July 24th) and stole valuables.

The resident says: “Our shed was broken into last night, the thieves taking our Stihl strimmers and Stihl chainsaw amongst other things.”

“The thieves removed the alarm system, cut through the padlocks both outside and inside the shed, which secured the items. We are keen to give local residents the heads up to be extra vigilant.”

Anyone with information or is offered the equipment should call Burnham-On-Sea Police on 101.

Previous article
New family fun day coming to Burnham on July 31st in place of Apex Park Playday
Next article
Motorists clocked at over 70mph on Burnham-On-Sea speed devices

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
few clouds
15.9 ° C
16.6 °
15.4 °
88 %
1.3kmh
14 %
Fri
17 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
16 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com