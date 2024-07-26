New TV documentary filmed locally features Highbridge bigfoot enthusiast

A new TV documentary featuring Highbridge bigfoot enthusiast Daniel Lee Barnett has been filmed his month.

It comes as an international mythical legends cryptid conference was held at Highbridge’s Purplespoon Cafe earlier this month where the new documentary was announced.

Highbridge teenager Daniel Lee Barnett, the UK’s youngest cryptozoologist, is the main feature of the show, called ‘Mythical Legends – My Bigfoot Life. Always Believe In Yourself’.

Produced by M&M Film Productions, it stars bigfoot-themed interviews and experiences from Daniel and other enthusistasts Jeff Meldrum, RPG Ranae Holland, Ronny LeBlanc, Jonathan Downes, Jill Roberts, Chris Allsford and Craig Barnett.

Director Monika Gergelova says: “The show focuses on the curious journey of 14-year-old Daniel with an immense passion for cryptozoology. He spends his free time researching and studying various cryptids, from the elusive Bigfoot to the Exmoor beast.”

“Daniel’s passion for cryptozoology has led him to explore the great outdoors and interview researchers and scientists from various parts of the world in search of information on these fascinating creatures. Despite his young age and being autistic, Daniel possesses a keen eye and meticulous attention to detail, as well as an unwavering dedication to the study of these elusive creatures.”

“The documentary follows his life journey with his family and professional Bigfoot researchers from America along for the ride.”

The show – which is set to be broadcast on terrestrial TV later this year and then appear on streaming services – has been filmed in Highbridge and at woodland locations across the south west in the search for the elusive bigfoot.

Daniel says the filming has been !”hugely exciting” and he’s looking forward to seeing the final result.