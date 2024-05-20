Somerset cricket legends attend launch of new playground cricket initiative in Berrow

A new initiative to encourage children into sport has launched at Berrow Primary Church Academy School with the backing of two leading players this week.

Somerset cricket legends James Hildreth and Sophie Luff attended the unveiling of the new playground cricket initiative on Monday (May 20th), called Quick Hit Cricket.

Children from year 5 spent the day honing their cricketing skills on Berrow’s brand new Quick Hit Cricket playground markings.

Quick Hit from Sedgemoor-based Inspired Schools is a simplified, fast paced version of cricket designed to encourage more state school children to take an interest in the game and provide schools with a great way to keep their children active.

The playground markings have been designed to clearly mark out batting, bowling and fielding stations and the game constantly rotates to ensure every child has a chance to participate regardless of age or ability.

Within a short period of time, all of the participants understood the rules, were encouraging their teammates and were able to play safely with minimal supervision – even during lunch time!

Greg Snook, Inspired Schools Strategic Engagement and School Development Manager, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re really excited to introduce Quick Hit Cricket in our home county of Somerset before we look to engage with schools across the UK.”

“It’s been a fantastic day in Berrow and it’s been amazing to be joined by James and Sophie who really helped to give the children some inspiration.”

“We’ve had some brilliant feedback from the school, it was great to see the children playing independently and with such enthusiasm.”

“We’d love all of the local schools to have access to Quick Hit and to form a local Quick Hit Schools League to encourage some friendly competition. In line with the Government’s drive to get more state school children interested in Cricket we hope this initiative is the perfect solution and alongside our active markings helps to significantly contribute to keeping our schools active and healthy.”

The BBC coverage of the Quick Hit Day was featured on BBC Points West. If you’re a school interested in hearing more please contact greg Snook greg@inspiredschools.co.uk