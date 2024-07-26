Brean Down Festival of Archaeology underway this weekend

Brean Down is hosting a two-day Festival of Archaeology this weekend, highlighting its rich heritage.

The new free-to-visit event is being held on July 27th and 28th, from 10am – 2pm both days.

A National Trust spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are inviting the public to us for a weekend of history at Brean Down and explore its fascinating past, which stretches back over 10,000 years.”

“Get involved with lots of exciting activities which will bring different chapters of the Down’s history to life.”

“These will range from searching for pottery remains at the site of the Roman temple, learning about the history of the World War II, to children being invited to dress up as an officer at the fort.”

The event will be free, however usual car parking fees apply (free for National Trust members). Booking not required.