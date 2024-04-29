11.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Apr 30, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea Avenue Tennis Club to hold open day on Bank Holiday Monday
News

Burnham-On-Sea Avenue Tennis Club to hold open day on Bank Holiday Monday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Avenue Tennis Club

Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to give tennis a go during an open day at the town’s Avenue Tennis Club.

The Open Day will be held on Bank Holiday Monday 6th May from 10am- 2pm which will be open to all.

“Members of the local community and families will be welcome to try out the facilities and see what the Club has to offer for free,” says Tim Seymour, the Head Coach at the Avenue Tennis Club.

There will be coaching on offer and the opportunity to try out Pickleball, have a go at Cardio Tennis and have a hit against the Clubs ball machine.

Drinks and light refreshments will be available and there is a Special Membership offer and any children attending will receive a free sweatband. All equipment can be provided.

Those interested in signing up and coming along to the Open Day can do so via the Club’s website www.avenuetennis.com.

We recently reported that the Burnham-On-Sea tennis club had unveiled newly re-surfaced Astroturf courts.

