Burnham tennis club unveils newly re-surfaced Astroturf courts as head coach receives top award

Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club has unveiled four newly re-surfaced Astroturf courts as its head coach has received a top regional award.

Tim Seymour, the Head Coach at the Avenue Tennis Club, who recently won an Award for Somerset Development Coach of the year, has now gone on to win the Regional Award for the South and South West Region.

The region covers an area from Sussex across to Cornwall and up as far as Gloucestershire. The award is in recognition of Tim’s efforts to develop tennis at both the Avenue TC and his contribution to tennis more widely across Somerset.

In addition to being Head Coach at the Avenue, Tim is also the Head Coach at Bridgwater TC, lead coach for the Somerset U8 teams, and is a member of the Somerset LTA Council. He also coaches a number of hours a week at Millfield school.

Tim hopes the recognition and success of this award will help raise the profile of coaches and clubs across Somerset and help attract new players into the sport.

Barry Ramsden, Avenue Tennis Club Captain, says: “Tim is a great asset to the club. We are very lucky to have him with his knowledge, experience and enthusiasm, sentiments echoed by Club Chairman, David Lloyd Jenkins.”

The presentation of the Regional Award will take place on the opening day of the Cinch Championships held at the Queens Club in London, one of the warm-up events ahead of this year’s Wimbledon Championships.

In addition to Tim’s success, the Avenue Tennis Club is this week celebrating the completion of the work to re-surface its four Astroturf courts.

The new ‘two-tone’ colour courts installed by Courtsall look fantastic. Together with the upgrading of the floodlights last year, that were installed with the help of a grant from the Hinkley Point Community Fund, the Club has invested over £150,000 in improving its facilities over the last 12 months.

This will ensure that it maintains its status as one of Somerset’s premier tennis facilities. The Club is also pleased to announce that it has been selected to host this year’s Somerset County Tennis Championships. These will be staged at the end of August.

The Avenue Tennis Club will be holding an Open Day on the Bank Holiday Monday 6th May from 10am- 2pm which will be open to all. Members of the local community and families will be welcome to try out the facilities and see what the Club has to offer for free.

There will be coaching on offer and the opportunity to try out Pickleball, have a go at Cardio Tennis and have a hit against the Clubs ball machine.

Drinks and light refreshments will be available and there is a Special Membership offer and any children attending will receive a free sweatband. All equipment can be provided.

Those interested in signing up and coming along to the Open Day can do so via the Club’s website www.avenuetennis.com.

For further details about coaching opportunities for both Juniors and Adults at the Avenue details can be found at www.tennis-extreme.com.