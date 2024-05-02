New Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Climate Adaptation Plan unveiled by Wildlife Trust

Somerset Wildlife Trust has this week held the first of two events in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to unveil a new Climate Adaptation Plan for the towns.

A public consultation session was held at Burnham Library on Thursday (May 2nd) where around 20 residents attended to get a first look at the plan, pictured here.

Jack Bedford, one of the organisers from Somerset Wildlife Trust, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a steady stream of people attend who were enthusiastic and keen to support the climate adaption plans.”

The plan covers four areas: Improving and increasing local green spaces; Matching climate adaption projects with funding – such as drainage, the creation of wetland areas and using more solar energy; Sharing knowledge on climate adaption with communication activities; and Linking climate risks to local policies, such as flood/drought risk plans.

A second consultation session will be held on Saturday 18th May from 10am-1pm at the Purplespoon Cafe in Highbridge to coincide with the Repair Cafe session when locals are welcome to drop in.

The Wildlife Trust adds: “We want to get residents to share their views and priorities for how Burnham and Highbridge should adapt to climate change. Help us shape a plan for Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.”

“There will be opportunities for residents to provide feedback and suggest other actions to be included, ensuring the plan is shaped by local voices and knowledge. We’ll be inviting visitors to take a look at the priority actions, fill in a short survey and add any other adaptation actions they think should happen to a map.”

The Town Council’s Climate and Ecology Working Group has also inputted into the plan.