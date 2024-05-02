10 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri May 03, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsNew Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Climate Adaptation Plan unveiled by Wildlife Trust
News

New Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Climate Adaptation Plan unveiled by Wildlife Trust

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Somerset Wildlife Trust has this week held the first of two events in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to unveil a new Climate Adaptation Plan for the towns.

A public consultation session was held at Burnham Library on Thursday (May 2nd) where around 20 residents attended to get a first look at the plan, pictured here.

Jack Bedford, one of the organisers from Somerset Wildlife Trust, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a steady stream of people attend who were enthusiastic and keen to support the climate adaption plans.”

The plan covers four areas: Improving and increasing local green spaces; Matching climate adaption projects with funding – such as drainage, the creation of wetland areas and using more solar energy; Sharing knowledge on climate adaption with communication activities; and Linking climate risks to local policies, such as flood/drought risk plans.

A second consultation session will be held on Saturday 18th May from 10am-1pm at the Purplespoon Cafe in Highbridge to coincide with the Repair Cafe session when locals are welcome to drop in.

The Wildlife Trust adds: “We want to get residents to share their views and priorities for how Burnham and Highbridge should adapt to climate change. Help us shape a plan for Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.”

“There will be opportunities for residents to provide feedback and suggest other actions to be included, ensuring the plan is shaped by local voices and knowledge. We’ll be inviting visitors to take a look at the priority actions, fill in a short survey and add any other adaptation actions they think should happen to a map.”

The Town Council’s Climate and Ecology Working Group has also inputted into the plan.

Previous article
Hundreds of Harley Davidson bikes heading into Burnham-On-Sea

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
10 ° C
10.5 °
8.4 °
84 %
4.9kmh
100 %
Fri
12 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com