Burnham-On-Sea pizza company Haverslice unveils plan to expand

A popular business offering takeaway pizza in Burnham-On-Sea has this week announced it is expanding into a bigger premises.

Haverslice has announced that it is setting up a new pizza restaurant in Love Lane, complete with a customer dining area, a takeaway counter, an extended menu and customer parking.

George Havercroft, pictured, owner of Haverslice, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re announcing something very special! We are moving onto Love Lane, previously Batch Plumbing, with a new customer dining area, a fully functional takeaway counter, an extended menu, hours and customer parking.”

“This is a very exciting move for our growing team and we can’t wait to serve you from our one-stop shop!”

Earlier this year, Haverslice was named ‘best pizza takeaway in Somerset’ in the fifth annual European Enterprise Awards.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, Haverslice acquired Treats Pizza last March.

They started by serving up their pizzas from several converted horseboxes, as reported here, pictured below, and George opened a store in Berrow in 2022.