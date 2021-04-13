Burnham-On-Sea husband and wife George and Kate Havercroft are serving up freshly made pizzas from a unique take-away outlet in Brean.

The pair founded Haverslice Pizzas from home in October 2020 and are now set to trade in Brean over the tourist season.

“Since launching our homemade pizzas-from-home business, we have churned out an incredible 3,000 pizzas,” says George.

“Local residents have enjoyed building their own pizzas and also enjoying weekly specials such as pig and fig, cheeseburger, jerk chicken, chicken tikka massala and more.”

“With the successes of our home cooking business we have recently converted a horsebox into an artisan style pizza wagon which will be allocated this season in Brean at Ocean Holiday Park’s entrance where holiday makers and local residents can buy our fresh, made-from-scratch pizza offerings.”

For more information regarding opening days and times visit @haverslicetogo on Facebook or Instagram