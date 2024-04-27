8.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Apr 28, 2024
Part of Burnham-On-Sea High Street to close this week for roadworks
Part of Burnham-On-Sea High Street to close this week for roadworks

A section of Burnham-On-Sea High Street is to close for essential sewer works this week.

A section of the High Street will close at the northern end of the town centre, from the junction with Chapel Street to the junction with Regent Street.

Wessex Water says it will be carrying out works to repair the sewer and the closure will be in place between April 29 and May 3rd.

It apologises for any inconvenience and says diversions will be in force during the period, including around the one-way areas.

Shops and businesses in the affected area will remain open during the period.

