Young goat stranded on Brean Down cliff ledge dies after falling into sea

This young goat who was stranded on a ledge at Brean Down has sadly died after falling into the sea despite a rescue attempt from Burnham-On-Sea RNLI and Coastguards.

On Thursday morning (May 9th), the RNLI crew was called out after a report that the goat had fallen into the seawater.

The goat, which had been on the ledge for some time, had made its way back onto a rock after first falling into the water but it did not survive a second fall.

“The goat’s mother was on the cliff bleating away, so we were tasked to stop anyone members of the public getting in trouble trying to assist,” says Burnham-On-Sea RNLI helmsman Tim Johnson.

“Having launched from the town slip at high water, we made good speed in great conditions to Brean Down. On arrival we were updated by local coastguard units and the informant of the actual location, so made our way into the rocks.”

Sadly, it was decided that the goat had passed away upon the RNLI’s arrival. Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards also attended, but were unable to intervene as there was no danger to human life.

A spokesperson for Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards said: “Sadly the youngster fell from that ledge this morning into the high tide. After scrambling onto a rock, it then fell back into the water and was unable to get back to safety.”

“With concerns that members of the public were going to put themselves in danger, we were tasked to attend.”

“While the goat was stranded on the side of Brean Down for some time, and we were approached by the public to ask if we could intervene, unfortunately we were unable to get involved as there was no danger to human life.”