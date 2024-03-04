Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called out to help a person reported to be in a ‘distressed state’ near the town’s sailing club last week.

Burnham Coastguards were alerted following an evening of training last Wednesday night (February 28th). Fortunately, the incident was quickly resolved.

“After an evening of casualty packaging and extraction training we were just packing up ready to go home when we were tasked to assist the Ambulance service,” says a spokesman.