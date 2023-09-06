A stranded teenager was rescued from mud on Brean beach last night (Wednesday) by Coastguards and Burnham-On-Sea’s rescue hovercraft.

Two BARB Search & Rescue hovercrafts, alongside Coastguard teams from Burnham and Weston, were called to the beach next to Brean Down where the 18 year-old was reported by his family to be stuck in mud shortly before 7.30pm.

The teenager had been enjoying a walk with his family on the lower part of the beach during Wednesday’s hot weather when he got into difficulty in a soft patch of knee-deep mud with an incoming tide nearby.

BARB’s hovercrafts were launched from Burnham beach and flew along the sands to Brean where two members of the Burnham Coastguard Mud Rescue Team were taken onboard and were flown out to the casualty.

The teenager was freed from the mud by Coastguards before being taken onto a stretcher and moved onto the hovercraft to be flown up the beach to safety.

He was checked over by Coastguards and confirmed to be unhurt.

“With the tide incoming, a quick rescue was necessary and this was a perfect multi-agency response alongside the Coastguards,” said a BARB spokesperson.