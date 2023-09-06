Saharan dust has left vehicles coated in a fine layer of light coloured dust overnight.

The Met Office says the unusual sight comes after a mixture of sand and dust was carried from the Sahara desert in northern Africa across Europe and as far as the UK.

Light rain in the Burnham area overnight left splats of the dust on vehicles and windscreens, as pictured here.

Drivers in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Brean and Berrow have all reported their cars being affected.

The Met Office issued satellite pictures on Wednesday that showed the dust approaching the UK.

This has also caused hazy skies across the country and could lead to extra vibrant sunsets.

The Met Office adds: “Once it is lifted from the ground by strong winds, clouds of dust can reach very high altitudes and be transported worldwide, covering thousands of miles.”

“Saharan dust is relatively common in the UK often happening several times a year when big dust storms in the Sahara coincide with southerly wind patterns.”