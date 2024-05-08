Burnham’s Jason Vickers completes four more half marathons to boost charity total to £31,400

A well-known charity runner in Burnham-On-Sea has completed four half marathons this year to boost his overall fundraising total to more than £31,400.

Jason Vickers, who suffers from Crohn’s Disease, has been taking part in running events for 15 years and has raised the huge sum for the MS Society from his fundraising.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com this week, he says: “I have had a busy start to the year, completing the Newport Half Marathon in March in 3:23, Westonbirt Half in 3:30, the London Landmarks Run in 3:35 and Plymouth half in 3:37. I always get wonderful support from spectators wherever I run.”

Jason adds: “A big thank you goes to everyone who has supported me with my fundraising over the years – I’m hoping to further add to the total this year.”

His next events are Edinburgh this month, the race For Life in June, followed by the Great North and Great South half marthons and the Royal Parks Run in October.

He reached a grand total of £30,000 last year and is inviting donations on his page below.

Jason’s fundraising page is here.