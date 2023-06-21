A well-known charity runner in Burnham-On-Sea has reached his target of raising £30,000 for a good cause.

Jason Vickers, who suffers from Crohn’s Disease, has been taking part in running events for 15 years and has raised the huge sum for the MS Society from his fundraising.

A knee injury has meant he’s been unable to take part in as many events this year, with him having to ‘power walk’ the London Landmarks Run in April and the Plymouth half marathon last month.

With this mind, and to keep the fundraising going, he recently held a fundraising raffle with lots of prizes kindly donated by over 30 local businesses. The top prize was a hot tub donated by Sweet Shack which was won by Roger Burgess.

Jason says: “A big thank you goes to everyone who has supported me with my fundraising – I am delighted to have reached my target of £30,000 for the charity!”

“It’s been tough fundraising with my injury but I plan to keep going, raising funds for this excellent charity.”