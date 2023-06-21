Traffic was temporarily stopped on the M5 northbound between Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea this morning (Thursday June 22nd) due to a lorry fire.

Emergency services were called to the incident between junctions 22 and 23 around 7.25am to tackle the fire, pictured here.

National Highways said there were five miles of queues. It re-opened one lane at 8.15am and a second lane re-opened at 8.54am as fire crews extinguished the blaze.

A fire service spokesman said: “Fire control received multiple calls to a lorry on fire on the M5 northbound carriageway just before junction 22.”

“We mobilised three fire appliances from Bridgwater and Taunton, a Water Bowser from Bridgwater and an Environmental Protection Unit from Taunton.”

“Crews confirmed a flat lorry transporting dried and liquid animal feed was well alight.”

”Crews were at work with four breathing apparatus and two main jets.”

Delays on the M5 led to slow moving traffic on the A38 as a result.

”There is approximately 5 miles of congestion on approach to the incident, about half an hour delay,” said National Highways at 9am.