Burnham-On-Sea wildflife carers from Secret World Wildlife Rescue have rescued a family of ducks stranded in a garden “far from any pond”.

The charity found the birds had no nearby water source and were at a high risk of being killed by road traffic or predators.

Pauline Kidner, founder of the charity, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A couple in Burnham-On-Sea contacted Secret World Wildlife Rescue as a mallard duck had decided to incubate eggs in their garden.”

She adds: “They are not near water and were concerned as to what she was going to do once they hatched out. Sadly, three ducklings had already been taken by predators, so they put them others in a run to protect them.”

“They wanted help to get them safely to water. One of our response drivers went and caught them up and took them to a safe place with cover alongside the river’s edge.”

“All remaining 9 ducklings with their mother were released together. Mallards are notorious for laying eggs in places well away from water. A happy ending!

“Secret World Wildlife Rescue is doing its best to help water birds at this time with Avian Flu restrictions. So this story was one that our staff and volunteers were very pleased to be able help.”