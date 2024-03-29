Burnham-On-Sea wildlife rescuers initially came to the rescue of this fox after it was found with a Quavers crisp packet stuck over its head.

The fox was intially rescued by the team from East Huntspill-based Secret World Wildlife Rescue.

However, due to several other health issues, it was decided that the “kindest option” was euthanasia.

A Secret World Wildlife Rescue spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Sadly, most wildlife cases we get through our doors are related to people and this recent call out was no different.”

“This fox was discovered with a Quavers packet stuck over its head, highlighting the danger that litter poses to our wildlife.”

“If you see any litter in your local area, please pick it up and dispose of it safely, you’ll be doing our wildlife a massive favour.”

“This fox was alive upon rescue but due to several other health issues the kindest option for this animal was euthanasia.”