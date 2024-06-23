16.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jun 24, 2024
PHOTOS: Burnham’s Serendipity Singers concert raises funds for Secret World Wildlife Rescue

A Burnham-On-Sea choir has held a well-attended concert to raise funds for a local wildife charity.

The Serendipity Singers performed a line-up of popular songs at Highbridge Community Hall on Saturday (22nd June) in aid of local wildlife charity Secret World Wildlife Rescue.

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Serendipity Singers concert

Hundreds of pounds was raised for Secret World and its founder Pauline Kidner, who attended, thanked the group and all those who attended for their support.

“We performed a number of well-known pieces, including a selection from South Pacific and ABBA,” says a spokesperson.

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Serendipity Singers concert

“There were several superb solos to add variety to the programme and opportunities for community singing.”

The concert was a follow-up to the choir’s first charity performance in autumn 2023, which raised £750 for local group Music for the Memory.

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Serendipity Singers concert Burnham-On-Sea.com: Serendipity Singers concert Burnham-On-Sea.com: Serendipity Singers concert Burnham-On-Sea.com: Serendipity Singers concert

