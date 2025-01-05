3.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Jan 05, 2025
News

Local wildlife charity urges safe disposal of fishing hooks after cormorant’s death

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A cormorant which had to be put down after getting a fish hook caught in its mouth has  prompted Secret World Wildlife Rescue to ask for the safe disposal of fishing equipment to help prevent further deaths.

A spokesperson says: “A few weeks ago we rescued this Cormorant from Cheddar. It had a three-pronged fishing hook caught in its mouth.”

“Unfortunately we often see water birds with fishing tackle and hooks caught around them. This highlights the importance of safely disposing of fishing equipment.”

“The cormorant was assessed by Nurture Vet Hospital and kept in overnight however it was deemed that its injuries were too severe and euthanasia was the kindest option to prevent further suffering.”

