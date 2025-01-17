Burnham-On-Sea wildlife carers nurse ‘weather-beaten’ kestrel back to health

Burnham-On-Sea wildlife carers at Secret World Wildlife Rescue are looking after a kestrel at the East Huntspill charity’s centre.

A spokeswoman says: “On 29th December we received a call from a concerned member of the public regarding a Kestrel that had been hanging around for 36 hours. The footage we were sent made it clear the Kestrel was weak and weather-beaten.”

“One of our response drivers went out to contain the Kestrel and transported it to Quantock Veterinary Hospital. The decision was made there to keep it overnight for monitoring as it was very weak.”

She adds: “The next day the female Kestrel had shown a big improvement and had even eaten some food. The Kestrel was then collected and transported to us here at Secret World where our team did an assessment.”

“The female Kestrel was very thin but otherwise bright and lively. We let her settle in with some food and by the end of the evening shift she had started to self-feed.”

“It is always a relief for the team when our patients eat for themselves as it is a great sign of improvement,” added the Secret World Wildlife Rescue spokesperson.