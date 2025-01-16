Burnham’s Queen’s Drive and parts of Love Lane to close for resurfacing work

The main road into Burnham-On-Sea will be closed during several evenings for resurfacing work this month.

Somerset Council says its contractor is carrying out the work and therefore a temporary closure of Queen’s Drive, the Love Lane Tesco roundabout, and parts of Love Lane will be in force.

The work will go ahead between 6.30pm and 11.30pm from January 21st to January 28th, excluding weekends, to reduce disruption on motorists.

Somerset Council’s contractor, Heidelberg, will carry out preparation, resurfacing and patching works on behalf of Somerset Highways. Diversions will be in place.

Separately, The Esplanade and College Street will also be closed from the junction with The Esplanade to the junction with High Street for separate resurfacing work from January 17th to January 22nd.

For information or questions, contact Somerset Highways on 0300 123 2224.