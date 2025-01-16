2.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jan 16, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham's Queen's Drive and parts of Love Lane to close for resurfacing...
News

Burnham’s Queen’s Drive and parts of Love Lane to close for resurfacing work

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The main road into Burnham-On-Sea will be closed during several evenings for resurfacing work this month.

Somerset Council says its contractor is carrying out the work and therefore a temporary closure of Queen’s Drive, the Love Lane Tesco roundabout, and parts of Love Lane will be in force.

The work will go ahead between 6.30pm and 11.30pm from January 21st to January 28th, excluding weekends, to reduce disruption on motorists.

Somerset Council’s contractor, Heidelberg, will carry out preparation, resurfacing and patching works on behalf of Somerset Highways. Diversions will be in place.

Separately, The Esplanade and College Street will also be closed from the junction with The Esplanade to the junction with High Street for separate resurfacing work from January 17th to January 22nd.

For information or questions, contact Somerset Highways on 0300 123 2224.

Previous article
New employment support service launches in Highbridge today
Next article
New Greggs Highbridge drive-thru outlet is confirmed to open tomorrow

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
2.7 ° C
3.4 °
2.1 °
99 %
2.9kmh
0 %
Thu
10 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
10 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com