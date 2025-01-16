7.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jan 16, 2025
News

Lorry driver injured in crash on M5 between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Police on M5 motorway

Burnham-On-Sea Police investigating a lorry crash on the M5 are appealing for people with dashcam footage to come forward.

A spokesman says: “Between 9.15-9.30am on (Monday 13 January), officers were called to the southbound carriageway between junction 21 (Weston-super-Mare) and 22 (Burnham-on-Sea) following a report of a flat-bed lorry leaving the carriageway and colliding with trees.”

“The driver of the lorry remains in hospital in serious condition.”

“We are now calling on anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage of the white DAF lorry leaving the motorway.”

Those who can help should call the Police on 101 and quote reference 5225011065.

