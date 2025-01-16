2.7 C
Thu Jan 16, 2025
New Greggs Highbridge drive-thru outlet is confirmed to open tomorrow

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A new Greggs drive-thru outlet in Highbridge is set to open on Friday (January 17th), the firm has confirmed.

The brand new outlet will open for the first time at the Oak Tree Business Park in Bristol Road, Highbridge at 6am.

“We are delighted to be opening the new outlet with indoor seating area in Highbridge on Friday – its opening hours are 6am to 7pm Monday to Friday and 7am-7pm on Sundays,” a Greggs spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

The final Greggs planning application was approved last month for the installation of new illuminated signs and digital menu screens.

The new Highbridge McDonald’s store opened next door to the site last September and a new Highbridge Starbucks outlet is also currently being built at the site with an expected opening later this year.

We reported last year that McDonald’s and Greggs had won planning permission for their new outlets at the Oak Tree Business Park.

