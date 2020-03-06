A new 14.6 acre business park in Highbridge hopes to bring a jobs boost to the area.

Infrastructure work is underway on the new Oak Tree Business Park, pictured here, which is set to become home to many new businesses.

Property consultants Alder King and Greenslade Tayor Hunt say discussions are already underway with a number of businesses interested in the opportunities presented by the business park.

Developers KMW Trading Limited say the park creates new serviced design and build space for businesses seeking industrial and logistics space.

Andrew Maynard, Alder King partner, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There has been a very positive start to this new development site.”

“Work on the estate roads began before Christmas and the site is now ready to deliver a range of new buildings to a client’s specific brief.”

“As a result of the early interest we are now considering building a small terraced light industrial scheme on one of the plots. This will provide a number of starter units of 728 sq ft up to 3,495 sq ft and will be available on a freehold or leasehold basis.”

It offers roadside plots fronting onto the A38 Bristol Road with land to the rear with consent for B1, B2 and B8 uses.

This part of Highbridge has seen a number of new developments over the last year, including a new Aldi store and Travelodge hotel.