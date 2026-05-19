Highbridge town centre traders invited to apply for up to £2,000 in shop front funding

Independent businesses in Highbridge are being encouraged to apply for funding to improve the appearance of their shop fronts as a new round of grants opens this week.

Burnham‑On‑Sea & Highbridge Town Council has launched its latest Shop Front Grant Scheme, offering grants of up to £2,000 to eligible retail and service businesses in Highbridge town centre — including vacant premises on surrounding feeder streets.

“The scheme aims to support visual improvements that brighten the town centre and encourage footfall. Eligible works include painting façades, improving signage, adding planters or landscaping, upgrading outdoor lighting, carrying out exterior renovations, or commissioning artwork or window displays,” says a spokesperson.

Applicants are asked to contribute at least 10% of the total project cost, but there is no requirement for match funding, making the scheme accessible to small and independent traders.

“Successful applicants will need to complete their improvement projects within three months of receiving the grant. Businesses must also provide financial details, including two quotations for the proposed work, and sign a declaration confirming that any required permissions or licences are in place.”

Full details and the application form are available via the Town Council’s website at Shop Front Grants. The deadline for applications is 4pm on Friday 3rd July 2026, and the Town Council says any submissions received after this time will not be considered.