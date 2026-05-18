Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market set to return this Thursday

Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market is set to return on Thursday (May 21st), bringing a mix of new and returning local crafters to its venue in the town.

The community market will be held from 9am–1pm at St Andrew’s Church Hall in Manor Road, offering visitors the chance to browse a wide range of handmade goods and locally produced items.

Organiser Julie Dean says she hopes residents will support the event and the small independent businesses taking part.

“We’re really excited to be back with some new traders this week,” she said. “We will have a local butcher and a candle maker joining us, adding to the variety of products on sale.

The market now runs once a month from March through to December, taking place on the third Thursday of each month. Organisers say everyone is welcome to drop in and enjoy the market.