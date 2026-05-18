Free family event brings story of three Bristol Channel forts to life at Brean Down

A free family heritage day will bring the remarkable shared history of three Bristol Channel forts to life at Brean Down later this month.

The Three Forts Together! event, coordinated by the Flat Holm team and funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, will take place at Brean Down Fort on Saturday 30th May 2026 from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

It will celebrate the long‑standing links between Flat Holm, Steep Holm and Brean Down — three sites that once formed a unified coastal defence network during the Victorian era and World War II.

Visitors will be able to explore interactive history displays, join guided walks from the visitor centre at 10.30am and from the Fort at 1.30pm, and enjoy hands‑on nature activities for children.

The day will also highlight the pioneering radio experiments carried out by Marconi, with opportunities to learn Morse code and send messages along the same route once used between Lavernock Point, Flat Holm and Brean Down.

A spokesperson for Flat Holm said the event aims to share the island’s unique atmosphere with mainland visitors, describing it as a peaceful place “immersed in nature and surrounded by hundreds of years of history.”

Brean Down’s dramatic 97‑metre‑high limestone ridge will provide a striking backdrop for the event, offering sweeping views across the Bristol Channel to South Wales and over the Somerset Levels.

Further details are available via Cardiff Harbour Authority and the National Trust.