Burnham-On-Sea’s All Sorts Choir raises over £1,000 for BARB with successful tea party concert

Burnham-On-Sea’s All Sorts Choir has raised over £1,000 for local rescue charity BARB Search & Rescue after hosting a well‑attended Tea Party concert in Highbridge.

The event, held on Saturday 16th May at Acorn House in Hoopers Close, brought together live music, refreshments and a full audience, in support of the volunteer‑run charity that operates Burnham’s rescue hovercrafts and inshore rescue boats.

Choir spokesperson Sue Toon says the group had spent the early part of the year deciding which charity to support for their annual fundraising concert. After discussions, the choir chose Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue, recognising its 24/7 volunteer operation and its long history of saving lives along the Somerset coastline since 1992.

Once the charity was chosen, the choir began searching for a venue and approached Yeo Valley, who Sue says were “exceptionally positive” about supporting the event.

The Yeo Valley Canteen offered an ideal setting for something “a little different” from a traditional concert, with space for around 80 audience members plus the choir and volunteers. Food for the Tea Party was generously supplied by Brakes, who were also keen to support the cause.

The concert featured songs from well‑known musicals along with a sing-a-long section to match the Tea Party theme. Sue said the atmosphere was warm and lively, with Yeo Valley staff providing support throughout the afternoon and the audience enthusiastically joining in.

“The layout of the room was good, and the food was an eye to behold. The audience joined in and we have had positive feedback from all who attended,” she said.

With proceeds from ticket sales and a raffle, the choir raised just over £1,000, which will go directly to supporting BARB’s lifesaving work.

A BARB spokesperson thanked the choir and BARB’s fundraising team for their work on the event and said the funds raised are “very much appreciated.”