Plans for new Starbucks drive-thru in Highbridge given final approval

A new Starbucks drive-thru in Highbridge can now be built after an objection to the plans was withdrawn.

Approval for the drive-through coffee shop on the Oaktree Business Park in Highbridge was granted by Somerset Council in October, as first reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com.

However, National Highways placed a ‘holding objection’ on the plans over concerns about the impact it could have on the nearby Edithmead roundabout.

The agency has since withdrawn its objection after modelling results indicated it would not add to existing local congestion.

Work on the Starbucks, which will be located off the A38 Bristol Road, can now begin in the new year.

The planned 178 square metre Starbucks site includes a modern cafe building with parking for 19 vehicles and two electric vehicle charging points.

The coffee outlet will be built next to the existing Highbridge Howdens store, pictured, and close to the new Highbridge McDonald’s outlet.

The plans would have required a final decision by central government had the highways agency upheld their complaint.

The application includes formal plans for a modern new cafe and drive-thru at the site, similiar to the Dunball roundabout Starbucks pictured here which opened in 2023.

The application covers the “proposed construction of a drive-thru coffee shop (Use Class mixed E / sui generis) unit and all associated ground, site levels, parking, access, engineering, landscaping and drainage works.”

The Starbucks site is also close to the nearby Costa Coffee drive-thru in Highbridge which opened in December 2021 and the adjacent Highbridge Travelodge hotel.