A nationwide kitchen supplier is set to open a new outlet at a growing business park in Highbridge.

Howdens Joinery has taken a 6,500 sq ft unit at the Oaktree Business Park on the outskirts of Highbridge next to the busy A38.

The unit will be used as a trade counter for fitted kitchens, joinery, flooring, appliances and associated products.

Howdens has fitted out the building with a trade counter and a storage area. The new outlet is expected to start trading there in the next few weeks.

A local council spokesperson says: “It is pleasing to see a nationwide company such as Howdens coming to Highbridge, bringing new jobs to the town.”

It comes after Screwfix also opened a new 6,500 sq ft unit next door in February, creating 13 new jobs, as reported here. The Oaktree Business Park is a 14.6 acre development by KMW Trading Ltd.

 
