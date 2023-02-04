Thirteen new jobs have been created when Screwfix opened a new hardware store this week at Highbridge’s Oaktree Business Park.

Screwfix launched the new outlet at the business park besides the A38 Bristol Road.

A Screwfix spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our new Highbridge store is now open to support the town’s busy tradespeople get their jobs done. The opening has created 13 jobs in the local community.”

The new store is open seven days a week: Monday to Friday 7am-8pm, Saturdays 7am-6pm and Sundays 9am-4pm.

There are over 800 Screwfix stores nationwide, with more openings planned this year. From power tools and work wear to cables and pipe fittings, each store offers 10,000 products.

The 14.6 acre Oaktree Business Park, located besides the A38 Bristol Road near to Burnham-On-Sea’s M5 junction, has been expanding over the last couple of years.

Tarnock Garage opened a unit there last summer and among the other firms is MP Plastering. We also reported that Greggs and McDonald’s are planning new outlets.