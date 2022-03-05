A growing Highbridge firm has this week held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark its move into bigger premises in the town.

MP Plastering is the first business to open in the large business units being built at Highbridge’s Oaktree Business Park on land near to the former speedway track.

Owner Mark Pickthall told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to have opened our new bigger premises at the Oaktree Business Park after a very busy few years of trade.”

“New build homes show no signs of slowing – there is a lot of demand for new homes in the region and the construction market is very buoyant.”

He says the company – which employs a team of 34 staff and was founded in 2000 – has seen strong demand for its rendering and plastering services, prompting the move to the new premises.

The company was previously based at Monkton House in Walrow Road, Highbridge. It is now located at unit J4 at the business park.

Pictured: Mark Pickthall, Tracey Gardener, Anya Pearce, Greg Squibb, Hayley Wills, Ian Northcombe and Carl Pickthall at the opening of the new premises