A brave Highbridge resident has described his rollercoaster of emotions as he appeared on Channel 4’s Naked Attraction this week.

Luke Howard, 24, starred as a contestant on the late night TV dating show in which single men and women pick partners in their birthday suits before going on a date to test their initial instincts about them.

Luke told Burnham-On-Sea.com how it all came about: “I applied for the show just for a laugh, and didn’t think anything of it until a month or so down the line when I got a phone call saying that I’d been shortlisted to go on the show. I was shocked!”

“I was then asked to take part in a Zoom-style interview – of which I spent five minutes naked – with two of the producers of the show. And from there a few weeks later, I was on a train to the studio in Manchester.”

“Emotion wise, I was very nervous as this isn’t your normal day at the office, naked in front of millions of people, family included.”

“So I was apprehensive, but once you’re up there, naked, with 30 cameras pointed at you, you just kinda get used to it.”

“Not to sound big headed, but I thought I definitely had a good chance of winning the show and securing the date, and I wasn’t wrong!”

“There were a couple guys who I thought would make it further, one had a six pack. I have a dad bod, but clearly the dad bod prevailed this time!”

“I was super happy with the win, the girl Hayley, was very nice, pretty and generally a good person. My phone has not stopped going off since the show!”