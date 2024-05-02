Burnham Book Festival to celebrate Somerset folk hero Adge Cutler

Burnham Book Festival will celebrate Somerset folk hero Adge Cutler with a night of music at the Princess Theatre on Friday May 17th.

The festivities kick off at 4.30pm with a captivating talk by David Sutcliffe on Cecil Sharp, the renowned collector of folk songs and dance.

Sutcliffe’s insightful presentation will be accompanied by renditions of traditional folk tunes. Tickets for this event are £5 and offer a perfect prelude to the evening’s main attractions.

At 6pm, the spotlight shifts to Richard Jones’ talk on John Hudson’s book, “Adge: King of the Wurzels.”

Delving into the life and legend of Adge Cutler, the Bard of Somerset, Jones explores Cutler’s influence on the West Country music scene. Tickets for this talk are available for £6.

The headline act of the evening, The Mangledwurzels, take to the stage at 7:30 PM. This lively ensemble pays homage to Adge Cutler and the Wurzels, delivering a toe-tapping performance filled with energy and charm. Tickets priced at £13.

For those eager to indulge in the full festival experience, book tickets for both Richard Jones’ talk On Adge Cutler and The Mangledwurzels’ performance together for just £15.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of folk music or simply seeking a night of good old-fashioned fun, the Burnham Book Festival promises “an unforgettable celebration” into the heart and soul of West Country culture, where the spirit of Adge Cutler lives on in every strum of the guitar and every sip of cider.