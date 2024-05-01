10.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu May 02, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea Police arrest driver as car overturns after crashing into lamp post on seafront

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Police arrest driver as car overturns after crashing into lamp post on seafront

Police have arrested a motorist after a late night crash on Burnham-On-Sea seafront this week.

Officers were called to the South Esplanade lawns on Tuesday night (April 30th) where a car had collided with a lamp post and flipped onto its roof.

A Police spokesman says: “We were called at 11.21pm on Tuesday (30th April) to the South Esplanade in Burnham-On-Sea to a report that a red Ford Fiesta had overturned after colliding with a lamppost.”

“A man was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later discharged.”

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs. He has since been released under investigation.”

Burnham-On-Sea Police have asked for anyone with information or footage that could help their investigation to call 101, quoting reference 5224110730.

Western Power was also called to the seafront to make safe the lamp post and set up barriers around it as a precaution, as pictured here.

