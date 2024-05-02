West Huntspill Players issues appeal for new volunteers to join its drama group

West Huntspill Players has issued an appeal for new volunteers to join its group.

Following the very successful sell-out run of ‘Cash on Delivery’, the club has received many glowing reviews from those who attended.

In preparation for the October 2024 production, the club is running a recruitment drive, where potential new members will be encouraged to come along.

All will be welcome, from potential actors to backstage crew, front of house, or set assistance.

This is a great opportunity to join this popular and award-winning local drama group.

Play readings will take place on the following dates: Thursday May 16th, Monday June 3rd, Thursday June 20th, and Monday July 1st. These will be held at the Balliol Hall in West Huntspill, stafrting at 7:30pm.

Among the comments about April’s successful West Huntspill Players show were: “Absolutely brilliant. Loved every minute of it. So funny, haven’t laughed so much in a long time. Well done to each and every one of you. Looking forward to the autumn show.”

Another writes: “It was such a fantastic show. We were laughing out loud nearly all the way through. It was just so funny and the actors were amazing. So much script to remember and to make it funny. We had a wonderful evening and we can’t wait for October! Thanks to all of you!”

More information about the club can be found on our website www.westhuntspillplayers.org.uk or Facebook.