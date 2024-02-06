Tickets have gone on sale for the Spring production of a hilarious farce by the West Huntspill Players.
Chairman of West Huntspill Players June Jenkins says: “The West Huntspill Players are pleased to announce their spring production ‘Cash on Delivery,’ a riotous farce, with rib-tickling hilarity throughout, and a cast of wonderful characters.”
The production will run at the Balliol Hall, West Huntspill, for four nights from Wednesday 24th April until Saturday 27th April, with curtain-up at 7.45 pm each night.
Doors open at 7pm and tickets are £10.
Tickets are now on sale via www.westhuntspillplayers.org.uk – follow the link to the Ticket Source Website.
 
