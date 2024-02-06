Various improvements could be made to the River Brue through Highbridge in coming years to reduce the risk of flooding following new work by the Somerset Rivers Authority (SRA).

Since its foundation, the SRA has overseen numerous improvements to the River Parrett and River Tone catchment areas, including several rounds of dredging and upgrades.

 
