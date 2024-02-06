Residents in Highbridge will get an extra, one-off Saturday rubbish collection on February 10th during changes to waste collection days across parts of Somerset.

Somerset Council says the extra collection in Highbridge will ensure no-one goes more than three weeks between rubbish collections when a new set of routes and collection days start from 12th February.

Anyone unsure if they have one of thes extra Saturday collections can use the online lookup feature here.

Residents are reminded to re-download their collection schedule to their smart phone or tablet from Monday 12 February.

More than 120,000 residents covering the former Sedgemoor and Somerset West and Taunton areas, as well as a small part of South Somerset, will have a change to their collection.

Residents may have:

a change to collection day

a change in week that their rubbish is collected

a one-off extra rubbish collection

There will be no changes to:

collection days for garden waste subscribers

clinical waste collections

communal property collections with shared collections (such as blocks of flats, houses of multiple occupancy and retirement developments)

schools waste collections

The changes will make rounds more efficient and manageable for crews, whilst reducing mileage and carbon emissions.

The new guides and their delivery came at no extra cost to Somerset Council. They are funded by the council’s collections contractor Suez Recycling and Recovery UK.