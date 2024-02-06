A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser has raised hundreds of pounds for charity by completing a challenge of walking 15,000 steps a day during January.

Sian Vowles, a school minibus driver, took on the challenge to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

“I completed the challenge by walking 550,000 steps and 350km in January,” she told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“I play golf at Burnham and Berrow Golf Club so the days when I played were easier than others as I would be walking 22,000 steps a day. On non golf days I would be walking at 8pm to complete the day.

“So far I have raised £211 on one fundraising page and £221 on my JustGiving page. I thank everyone who has been supporting me.”

“I took on another challenge for MND last summer which was to play 300 holes of golf in 24 days when I raised £1,000.”

She adds: “A friend’s mum lost her fight with MND a few years ago and another local young man has just lost his fight so this is dedicated to him and his family. I also admire Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield for all they do to raise awareness for MNDA.”

