Burnham-On-Sea Royal British Legion has this week unveiled plans for a special large event this summer to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-day landings.

The event will take place on the fields at the front of the Oak Tree next to the A38 in Highbridge on Saturday 15th June from 10am-4pm.

“There will be military re-enactments; stalls, various displays by cadets reserve forces and all other local charities plus short service with ex-veterans and VIP visitors,” says Simon Orchard, one of the organisers.

“We are keen to hear from local veterans who would like to get involved so we can write up their war experiences and add them to the displays,” adds Simon. “We also are keen to hear from marshalls and sponsors who would like to help us.”

An official beacon will also be lit by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council as part of a nationwide chain of beacon lightings.

Also known as D-Day, the historic Normandy Landings operation in June 1944 saw the Allied Forces mount a large-scale invasion of Nazi-occupied France that ultimately tipped the course of the Second World War in the Allies’ favour. To contact Simon and get involved, email si.orchard@me.com